Students tackle Olympathon for charities

A 26-HOUR Olympathon IX returned to Oldham Sixth Form College for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing students together as well as raising £2,596 for charities.

The event encompasses 26 sporting sports inspired by classic Olympic events and supports team building and bonding across the college as well as being one of their greatest charitable efforts.

The college’s PE department has been running the Olympathon for over a decade but this year for the first time ever it was organised, planned and ran by Year 13 students.

Students were split into six teams and worked non-stop, switching up their activities on the hour.

They raised £2,596 which will go to Cancer Research UK and MIND.

Callum Farrell, OLYMPATHON IX Lead, said: “The Olympathon is a chance for students to interact with each other and staff in a way that traditional learning does not provide.

“In the past few years, Covid has put a halt to this but we are happy to say this is no more – Olympathon IX marked the return and continuation of a proud college tradition.

“The event helps to push the typical Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect as all participants display these over the duration of the event.

“They do this through creating new friends and furthering already made friendships and pushing each other to the limit while participating in the multitude of sports.

“Through their dedication and determination, they were able to reach their targets and beyond. We are proud of all they have achieved.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

