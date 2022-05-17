Success for Saddleworth School’s young sporting stars

Year 9 team crowned champions

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 9 rugby team has been crowned Oldham schools’ champions.

In a festival organised by Leeds Rhinos Foundation at Oldham Edge, Saddleworth won all four of their matches.

Player of the tournament was Saddleworth’s Oscar Knox.

Bowlers impress in county cup win

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 7 cricket team enjoyed a 39-run county cup win at West Hill School, Stalybridge.

Player of the match was Matthew Fahey who scored 25 runs as Saddleworth scored 105-3 from their 20 overs.

It was with the ball in hand that Saddleworth really impressed, restricting the hosts to 66 all out with Jamie Norfolk and Toby King each taking two wickets.

Saddleworth face a very difficult match at Bolton School from the independent sector who always carry a big reputation with them in this competition.

County cup cricket success

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 8 cricket team won at Ribblesdale High School, Clitheroe, in the county cup to set up a second-round home clash against the winners of West Hill High School, Stalybridge and Audenshaw High School.

With the game having to take place indoors due to inclement weather, Ribblesdale scored 81-3 in their 18 overs. Charlie Langridge took two wickets in his impressive bowling spell while Oliver Tupman held an important catch at a vital stage of the innings.

In response, Saddleworth opening batters Oliver Bebbington and Isaac Kipling forged a 50-run partnership to lay the platform for the five-wicket victory as their total of 82-6 was reached with six overs to spare, making the journey across the county worthwhile.

