Successful start to year for Dobcross Silver Band

DOBCROSS Silver Band are hitting all the right notes this year, securing second place in the Regional Area Qualifiers in Blackpool followed by top spot at the Holme Valley Contest.

The band, with musical director Jason Smith, put on a superb performance in Blackpool to finish as runners-up out of 16 competing bands, earning an invite to the National Finals in September at Cheltenham – their first since 2009.

They followed up with a winning performance in both Test Piece and Hymn Tune categories at the Holme Valley Contest a few weeks later.

The next performances for the band are a concert at Playhouse 2 in Shaw on Friday, April 22 then at Greenacres Church on Saturday, April 30. In mid-May they plan to enter the contest arena at the Buxton Festival.

Andy Black, the band’s chairman, said: “The band has rebuilt well following the long, enforced break because of Covid, recruiting a number of quality players and we now have our strongest line up in many years.

“We are all looking forward to a full programme of brass band activity. The lockdowns have made us all realise that so much we have taken for granted previously needs to be treasured and enjoyed.

“This year will feature a good balance of concerts and contests including favourites such as Yanks and Brass on the Grass and the return of Whit Friday, much anticipated by everyone!

“The focal point will be the National Finals. Fundraising is already underway and all offers of support are appreciated as there are significant costs in terms of coach travel, accommodation, instrument repair, uniform, music, rehearsals etc.

“If anyone can help please contact Chairman Andy Black or President John Holden at the Band Club.”

The band is also continuing its ‘Showcase Brass’ concerts on the last Sunday afternoon in the month at Dobcross Band Club featuring top bands. Most recently Wardle Anderson Brass provided superb entertainment in March.

Find out more on the band’s website dobcrossband.com or Facebook page.

