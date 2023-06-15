Summer fun for all at St Mary’s Family Festival

ALL are invited to enjoy some summer fun at St Mary’s Family Festival on Saturday, July 1.

The popular annual event runs from 3pm-11pm at the primary school on Manchester Road, Greenfield, and offers entertainment for all ages.

There will be games, a kids’ craft area, inflatable fun, a kids’ talent show, a tombola, café, pizza van, gin bar, barbecue and so much more.

Throughout the afternoon there will also be live music and the day ends with the much-anticipated family camp out.

Festival organisers are looking for donations of new games and toys, unused make-up or toiletries and wine or any bottles. Donations can be dropped off at St Mary’s School.

