Sunbirds soaring high in UK with new music and tour

NEW music from top musicians is coming to the North West thanks to the talents of Sunbirds.

The new band of The Beautiful South’s Dave Hemingway is continuing its rise with the recent release of single ‘Make Up Your Mind’, a feel-good earworm.

November 2020 saw Sunbirds release its debut album ‘Cool To Be Kind’ on the independent label Nectar Records, described by Kevin Cooper of UK Music Reviews as a ‘a must-have album from an amazing new band’.

With the arrival of multi-instrumentalist Chris Offen in 2022, Sunbirds influences have now expanded and range from Americana, 70s Pop and Folk to Indie Grunge Rock.

This year sees the band continue to grow with the release of its next album ‘A Life Worth Living’ this October and many live dates around the UK, from Portsmouth and London to Sheffield and Hull.

The Americana influenced rock band is made up of Dave Hemingway (vocals), Phil Barton (guitar), Laura Wilcockson (vocals and violin), Marc Parnell (drums), Chris Offen (guitar and keyboards) and Phil Chapman (bass).

The accomplished six-piece loves to perform and always pulls out all the stops whether it be performing favourites from Cool To Be Kind, showcasing new material from A Life Worth Living, or dropping one or two songs from Dave’s undeniable legacy.

• See a full list of their Autumn / Winter 2023 UK Dates and buy tickets online: https://sunbirds.co.uk/. You can also find them on social media.

