Sunday best – brass band contest coming to Greenfield in Autumn

GREENFIELD’S Autumn Leaves’ brass band contest is up and ready to go with 20 bands lined up ready to hit the high notes.

Musicians from Oldham and the North of England have signed up for the relaxed Sunday afternoon hymn and march contest at Ladhill Lane on September 5, 2021.

Of the 20 bands, there are 13 entries from the borough of Oldham. An elevated bandstand will be sited so it can be seen from the traditional Whit Friday playing field and Greenfield Cricket Club.

Local brass bands of all sections and levels are invited to play on the elevated stage in front of an anticipated crowd of up to 6,000 music lovers.

There are five major prizes ranging from £200 to £500 as well as a £200 first prize for non-section or social bands, youth bands and youth training bands. All bands not winning a main prize will receive £150 runners up award.

The all-ticket contest will satisfy government and local authority Covid guidelines and guidance. Tickets cost £5 for all adults while children under 14 free. They will be available online with a booking fee and at local businesses from August 9 at 9am.

How and where to buy tickets will be announced in next month’s Saddleworth Independent.

Greenfield actor Richard J Fletcher will be Master of Ceremony, announcing the bands, snippets about the players and their music.

Chris Wormald from Bolton will be the adjudicator, breaking with tradition to sit in the open, rather than behind closed doors in a caravan.

Food will be available from the cricket club and local venders on the food court on the field. The cricket club bar and King Bill will be open as usual. There will not be a fun fair.

Frank Rothwell, chairman of the Greenfield contest said: “We aim to promote a quality, relaxed, family Sunday afternoon event to celebrate the end of COVID on the day before the children go back to school.

“This is a fantastic family picnic opportunity. The committee want the contest to be totally inclusive.

“So, we invited bands of all grades from the highest championship level down to social and the youth training bands.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel our Whit Friday contests for two successive years. But we wanted to give encouragement to local brass bands by promoting this not-for-profit event.”

Greenfield Brass Band contest committee would like to thank Greenfield Cricket Club for amending one of their fixtures to provide an extensive viewing and picnic arena.

