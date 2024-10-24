‘Super trouper’ night awaits at ABBA tribute show

FROM Mamma Mia to Dancing Queen, fans of ABBA will say ‘thank you for the music’ when a reunion tribute show hits Holmfirth.

It comes as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Swedish pop group’s Eurovision Song Contest success.

The Golden ‘Abbaversary’ tour will embark on a musical voyage with a number of festive dates.

One of those will be at Holmfirth Picturedrome on Thursday, December 12.

All of the greatest hits will be performed from both an audio and visual perspective, with the set, iconic replica costumes, choreography, musicians and vocals to boot.

The tribute show has been touring internationally for 20 years, giving fans the opportunity to relive the phenomena that swept the globe after their rise to fame with the hit single Waterloo back in 1974.

Doors will open at 7.30pm on the night ahead of an 8pm start.

Tickets are £22 each and can be purchased online at https://thegigcartel.seetickets.com/event/abba-reunion-christmas-special/picturedrome/2945801

