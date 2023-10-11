Support Holmfirth Film Festival’s autumn programme

A FULL programme of more than 30 award-winning films from around the world are coming to local audiences.

A number of venues will celebrate the best of British, European and World cinema during Holmfirth Film Festival’s autumn season.

Festival Director Stephen Dorril said: “It has been a difficult period post-Covid for cinema-going and the rise of the streamer services but we have been encouraged by the return of audiences and their desire to see films on a big screen in the company of others. We have also seen a younger audience which is pleasing.”

The festival is backing a British Film Institute national season celebrating the films of the greatest British film-making partnership, Michel Powell and Emeric Pressburger, with films such as A Canterbury Tale and Black Narcissus.

A Day of Film and Music includes some of the best music documentaries of the year and a live performance of new soundtracks from renowned composer Barry Russell. Of special interest will be the screening of Vermeer, which documents the recent exhibition of the Dutch painter’s work.

Stephen said: “We try to support local enterprises and community groups with screenings at new venues around the valley, support for Ukraine, films on the theme of climate change.

“We recognise that these are difficult times and we have made every effort to enable people to see great films on a big screen at as low a price as possible. We are really thankful for the support from the Northern Film Hub and our local Holme Valley Parish Council.”

The festival is running from Friday, October 13, to Sunday, November 26. More details can be found at www.holmfirthfilmfestival.co.uk

