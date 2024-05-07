Surprise solidarity ‘Brave the Shave’ raises £1,132.50 for Maggie’s

IT was a true team effort as a surprise ‘Brave the Shave’ raised £1,132.50 for Maggie’s cancer centre in Oldham – more than seven times the family’s original target.

In April 2023, Ste was diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer and given a prognosis of just six to 12 months.

The family’s life became consumed with hospital appointments, admissions and chemotherapy, which eventually made Ste lose his hair.

He put on a brave face and had the rest shaved off – and little did he know but his son Jack, a work colleague, his nephew and grandson decided to do the same in solidarity.

Ste was met by the group along with other family and friends for the surprise shave when he returned home from another day of treatment at Christie’s.

His wife Shelley said: “While it was never intended to be a charity event, I thought this would be the ideal opportunity to raise some funds for Maggie’s Oldham, who have provided us with the most amazing support.

“In April 2023, our lives were turned upside down when Ste was diagnosed. Time has become very precious and we make the absolute most out of every minute we have together as a family when we can.

“We found out the cancer had stopped responding to treatment and Ste started his second line of chemotherapy. He was told this chemotherapy would make him lose his hair and he was devastated.

“HIs hair was falling out in clumps, so he decided to have the rest shaved off. He was scared and gutted but once again put on a brave face and went ahead.

“To support him, our son Jack, a work colleague, our nephew and grandson decided to shave their hair.

“Despite another round of chemotherapy with its horrendously painful side effects, Ste still drags himself out of bed every morning, struggling with pain, to go to work to continue providing for his family. We are all so proud of him!”

The group smashed their £150 JustGiving target and presented the cheque to Maggie’s Oldham, which is based in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital.

Laura Tomlinson, Centre Fundraising Manager, at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to the Smith family for their surprise ‘Brave the Shave’, which raised an incredible £1,132.50 for Maggie’s.”

Maggie’s Oldham provides expert knowledge and support free to those with cancer, and their families and friends.

For further information visit maggies.org /oldham or follow Maggie’s Oldham on social media.

