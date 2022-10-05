Sweeney’s Sixties Classics come to Greenfield

RADIO legend Mike Sweeney and his band are playing the classic songs of the sixties at a fundraising event on Friday, October 7 in Greenfield.

Starring Ray Ennis of the Swinging Blue Jeans, Mike Sweeney and the Mindbenders and Carla Lewis will sing the hits of the Sixties Sisters.

The event, at Saddleworth Rangers’ ground on Shaw Hall Bank Road, is raising money for the club’s Under 15s tour to France. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 and are available by calling 07753 141194 or book online: https://tinyurl.com/yck4u48b

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

