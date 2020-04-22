Take part in 2.6 Challenge to help Maggie’s support people living with cancer

PEOPLE living with cancer need support from Maggie’s Oldham now more than ever – which is why the charity is calling on everyone to take part in the 2.6 Challenge.

With many people with cancer self-isolating and facing changes or delays to treatment, the professional support offered by Maggie’s Oldham by phone, email or online is needed even more than before.

To help them do this, Maggie’s is calling on supporters to take part in the 2.6 Challenge to raise funds. Participants can create any kind of challenge they like around the number 2.6 – perhaps do 260 star jumps, knit 26 hats, make 26 cakes, walk or run 2.6k.

Fiona who has been supported by Maggie’s Oldham staff over the phone as she has struggled with increased stress and anxiety during lockdown.

She said: “Living with cancer is difficult at the best of times but having to self-isolate while also thinking about how the crisis might affect my treatment has made me really stressed and fearful.

“The only way I have managed to cope is by speaking to Maggie’s over the phone. They keep me calm and make me feel there is still hope.”

Maggie’s Oldham Centre Head Trish Morgan said: “We are so grateful to anyone who takes on the 2.6 Challenge for Maggie’s.

“People with cancer are having a particularly difficult time just now and need our professional support now more than ever.

“I can’t wait to see all the photos of the incredible challenges on social media.”

To find out more and get involved in the challenge go online to https://twopointsixchallenge.justgiving.com/get-involved?charityId=11237

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Oldham, based in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

To find out more about Maggie’s Oldham visit the website maggiescentres.org or call 0161 989 0550 or email oldham@maggies.org

Share this story: Tweet





Print

