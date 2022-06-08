Take part in Together We Walk to support people with cancer

MAGGIE’S Oldham is encouraging people to walk a 5k in celebration, reflection or love to help people with cancer.

The centre, based in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, hopes people will take on the challenge on June 11 or 12 to help raise funds as well as think about loved ones.

Centre visitor Emma will be walking a 5km route with her daughters to celebrate the life of her husband Guy.

“The team at Maggie’s made me feel less alone, better informed and more able to cope,” she said.

After Guy died, Maggie’s was there to help me deal with the grief and give me the emotional strength to help my daughters in their grief too.”

Maggie’s Oldham Head, Trish, said: “Maggie’s teams across the country have been there for people with cancer and their families during the most difficult of times.

“We’re asking people to take part in ‘Together We Walk’ as a way of bringing people together to celebrate and reflect.

“The therapeutic nature of walking and feeling part of a community cannot be measured and any funds raised while doing so would help us to support more people with cancer, as well as their family and friends.

“Maggie’s Oldham relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of free support for all those living with cancer in the area.”

Every Maggie’s centre follows the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who lived with advanced cancer for two years and was determined to not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

She believed people needed information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support, and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed and beautiful setting.

All Maggie’s centres are individually designed by leading architects to feel like a home, and all have a big kitchen table at their heart.

Register now for your free t-shirt and pack: togetherwewalk22.eventbrite.co.uk

To find out more about Maggie’s Oldham and how the Centre supports people living with cancer, visit the Centre at Sir Norman Stoller Building, Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, OL1 2JH, or call 0161 989 0550 or email oldham@maggies.org

You can also go online: maggies.org

