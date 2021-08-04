Take to the water for Discover Sailing Day at Dovestone

ANYONE considering taking up sailing can come along and discover the sport with Dovestone Sailing Club in Greenfield on Sunday, August 8 from 10am-4pm.

The club is hosting the occasion as part of the annual RYA Discover Sailing event for people new to sailing.

Discover Sailing offers the chance for people considering taking up sailing to have a go, for about 30 minutes, with a fully qualified instructor at the helm. All equipment is provided.

Sailing is a fantastic activity for people of all abilities and ages. Sailing at Dovestone isn’t expensive – family membership is less than £5 a week and training courses are available. Once suitably qualified, new members can use the club’s boats before deciding if they wish to buy their own.

You should bring a towel and maybe some spare clothes (particularly if you are bringing children). There will be changing facilities on site. Sun hat and sunscreen are also important. You can purchase refreshments on site so a small amount of cash maybe handy.

Dovestone Sailing Club will be able to provide more details and answer any questions you may have.

Taster sessions can be pre-booked via Club Commodore Andy Robinson on 01457 873000 or send an email to dsc.openday@gmail.com

