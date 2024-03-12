Tasty evening in store as Diggle All Stars present ‘Death by Chocolate’

ENJOY an evening of fun as you guess whodunnit when Diggle All Stars present ‘Death By Chocolate’ accompanied by a tasty pie supper.

The award-winning amateur theatre group will put on the murder mystery performances on March 21-23 at 7pm, and an extra show at 12.30pm on March 23, at Kiln Green Church Hall in Diggle.

The show, by Lesley Gunn, tells how it is not all sweetness and light at the world-famous, but very exclusive, chocolate company Fountain Chocolate. Not long after a major announcement, a body is found so it is sure to be a sticky ending for one of the suspects.

Alongside each performance, there will be a quiz, chocolate themed raffle prizes and a chocolate hamper in the prize draw.

Tickets cost £12.50 and are available online: www.ticketsource.co.uk/diggle-all-stars

Diggle All Stars are celebrating after scooping silverware at the NODA North West District 7 Awards ceremony in February.

The theatre group was nominated in six categories and while it did not win in those areas, it was awarded a special ‘Community Award’.

The accolade is given to societies who provide everything themselves, including the wardrobe, props, actors, backstage crew, light and sound technicians, choreography and front of house.

The group said: “We won a very special award that we think encompasses everything our society is about. We could not be more proud to win this award.

“We are proud to be part of the Diggle community and have all local people participating in our society.”

Find out more about Diggle All Stars on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/allstarsdiggle/

