Tea parties are treat to tackle isolation in elderly but more volunteers needed

A GROUP helping to tackle isolation and loneliness among the elderly through tea-parties is spreading the word across Oldham – and looking for more volunteers to get involved.

Alicia Marland, from Saddleworth, has volunteered for the charity Re-engage for more than six years and built up many friendships as well as helping her community.

As group co-ordinator in Oldham as well as a party host and driver, she is supported by several other volunteers and organises host venues each month.

The elderly guests are collected and taken to the venue by the volunteer drivers so they can enjoy a tea-party and activities.

Alicia said: “We always have a wonderful time with lots of great food and company and the guests love to spend time socialising with all members of the family.

“Everyone has a lovely time. We play quizzes or bingo, which can get quite competitive, celebrate birthdays and have a special meal at Christmas. It’s just a wonderful experience.

“Some of the older people are very isolated and so it’s good to be able to bring them together. It’s heartwarming to see them chatting and laughing.

“Sometimes there will be a host’s children at a tea party and the older people absolutely love that. It really brightens them up.

“It would be fantastic if we could expand to get more older people involved but to do that we need more volunteers.”

Alicia, who is an Oldham councillor for Oldham West and Lees, added that guests like 98-year-old Edith rely on the group for socialising and keeping in touch.

Edith came over from Austria in 1954 after seeing an advert for work at Shaw Cotton Mill, where she spent many years before working in a bakery then retiring at 59.

She explained: “I was on a two-year contract but I liked it so much I stayed and never went back home.

“I am the only one left alive from my immediate family and I rarely go out so the Re-engage tea parties are very important to me. It’s so good to meet other people and have an enjoyable time.

“I’ve been going to them for about five years and they are so good. They should happen more frequently.

“I have a few friends who see me and a couple of nieces come over from Austria every year. I never married, but I’m still available!” she laughed.

Widow Sonia, 82, who joined the tea party a year ago, said: “I love going to them. Anyone who goes automatically has a smashing group of friends.

“I always look forward to them and get dressed up when I go.”

Re-engage, which has been fighting loneliness among those aged 75 and over since 1965, is aiming to recruit more older people and volunteers for its free monthly tea parties.

It is also starting activity groups in Oldham, Chadderton, Lees, Uppermill and Failsworth and is looking for venues as well as volunteers to lead gentle exercise classes such as chair yoga.

Debs Meynell, Activity and Engagement Officer for Re-engage, said: “We know there are many lonely older people who are desperate for company because they hardly ever get out.

“These activity groups will give them something to look forward to and provide that all important social contact.”

If you would like to volunteer or are an older person who would like to join a tea party or activity group contact Re-engage by calling 0800 716543.

You can also find out more on their website: Re-engage: Charity Supporting Older People Through Volunteering (reengage.org.uk)

