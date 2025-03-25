The best activities for gaming enthusiasts visiting Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH benefits from being close to some of the biggest cities in the North West, while also having the quaint feel of a traditional English town.

Other towns and tourist hotspots in the area might get more column inches in the digital blogs focusing on the beauty of the Northern countryside, but Saddleworth is an excellent destination if you’re looking for something different and a place that won’t be inundated with tourists, especially during summer.

Historical points of interest

Saddleworth has a deep history that dates back centuries, and plenty of relics, museums and natural artefacts provide fantastic insight into some of the industries and events that shaped the town's modern look. Here are our top picks if you're interested in Roman history or exploring vast terrains with countryside and wilderness:

Saddleworth Museum and Rushcart Weekend

Although Saddleworth Museum doesn’t have the same types of artefacts or relics you might find in the museums located in the bigger Northern cities, it is a cosy, traditional and locally run museum. It opens the door to what life has been like for Saddleworthians over the last 500 years, including a Morris dancer sat rather precariously on top of a rushcart.

The creation of the rushcart is a tradition that has been in Saddleworth for generations – and preparation for the Rushcart Weekend starts months beforehand. The big weekend, however, kicks off in the second-to-last weekend in August. Planners will already be building the foundations of their designs, though; it’s a meticulous process, and they won’t want to leave anything until the last minute.

Standedge Tunnel

For those who are fans of old architecture, I'd recommend exploring Standedge Tunnel. Although slightly dilapidated, the tunnel has been servicing Saddleworth, providing a connection between Marsden and Diggle, for the last two centuries. Today, it is more a tourist attraction than a commercial route, which was the main purpose of its design. I'd recommend starting in Marsden and then going up to Diggle, as there's a bit more to do there, and even just going for a little stroll around the village is worth it, especially if it's a nice, sunny summer day.

Castleshaw Roman Fort

The North West of England still has dozens of incredible Roman artefacts. Saddleworth’s contribution to this conversation is the fort up on the hill near the tiny township of Castleshaw.

While it's a lot more peaceful now and might not have the same Grade 1 listing as other Roman artefacts, such as the walls that circle Chester that are in the process of going through a much-needed upgrade, if you're a history buff or enjoy the remnants of old empires and battles, we'd recommend taking a trip up there to explore.

Although the town was under Roman control centuries ago, many locals are proud and robust in their Yorkshire roots. If you take a look on a map or on Google Earth, you might fall into the false belief that the town is in Lancashire. Do not make the mistake of saying this to the locals – they are a fiercely proud Yorkshire bunch and will tell you as much if you suggest that the town has Lancastrian roots!

Activities in Uppermill

If you’re limited to a few days in Saddleworth, we recommend sticking close to Uppermill. Many locals and tourists who return to Saddleworth for multiple visits will tell you this is the hub of activity, and it’s worth basing yourself here as it’s a manageable distance from some of the other key villages and local communities.

You can still experience the same type of river walks and quaint village feel. The walk toward the Huddersfield Canal from Uppermill doesn’t take as long as some of the other walks around the town, but it’s just as picturesque.

Uppermill has all of the attractions of a small town, and if you’re looking to do something in the evening, why not have a look at what’s on in the Millgate Arts Centre, which features a range of different contemporary Shakespeare adaptations, as well as live music and other performances.

Outdoor adventures and local charity shops

If you’re after something that is a bit more adventurous, why not check out the stepping stones? Weather permitting, of course. Both sets of stepping stones are within a stone’s throw of each other, and they both cross the Tame, the main river that runs through multiple districts in Saddleworth.

We recommend not doing this one during the winter or when it’s icy unless you fancy a trip to the local medical centre. However, during the summer, this area attracts quite a number of tourists. Make sure you approach with care and consideration before hopping across the Tame.

Those who aren’t adrenaline junkies or who prefer something a little more low-key can visit the charity shop. It’s usually a decent place to visit on a rainy day. Check out some of the cheap vinyl records and local antiques, and get yourself a souvenir to commemorate the time you spent in one of Yorkshire’s best-kept secrets.

Final thoughts

Saddleworth might not be the first town that springs to mind for those tourists looking to spend a few days in the North of England. However, unlike many of the main tourist hotspots and cities dotted right across Lancashire and Yorkshire, Saddleworth has a real sense of a traditional English town, and the smaller boroughs showcase exactly what the wider community has to offer.

That’s not to say there isn’t something attractive about a weekend break in a big city, but places like Saddleworth and the surrounding area often get overlooked in these types of conversations.

Sure, you might not have Taylor Swift playing at the Millgate anytime soon, or Banksy exhibiting at the museum, but Saddleworth offers a truly different experience, especially for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city and get out in the English countryside away from the demands of modern life.

