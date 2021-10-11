The big screen is back in Denshaw

FILMS are back on the big screen in Denshaw with the return of the Village Cinema.

Some restrictions are still in force and you must book your seat in advance by phone or text message and inform the organisers how many people are in your party (up to six) so you can sit together.

Viewing times are 5.30pm and 8pm. To book, phone 01457 870074 or 07780 386912. Ticksts – adults £6, children £5.

Refreshments and drinks will be available from 30 minutes before each show.

On arrival, please pass straight through into the main hall, select refreshments and drinks, and pay for seats and refreshments at the same time. You will be guided to you seats in the cinema just before showtime.

On Saturday, October 30 is The Father (12a) about a man who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. A must see for Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar and Bafta winning performance. Olivia Coleman also Oscar nominated.

