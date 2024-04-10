The caps fit Saddleworth rugby league players ahead of historic Caribbean tour

Images by GGC Media

TEENAGE rugby league players heading on a groundbreaking tour to Jamaica now have something else to remember it by after councillors’ kind donations.

Saddleworth Rangers’ under-15s side is heading to the Caribbean on May 26 after more than £20,000 was raised.

Now after Cllrs Max Woodvine, Graham Sheldon and Helen Bishop used their ward monies to have protective scrum caps and commemorative sun hats made, they have more to remember it by.

Every player, who has their initials on their headgear, was presented with them on Sunday, March 17.

And Jane Talbot, who has co-ordinated the fundraising while also organising the tour, which will see Rangers’ starlets visit schools and conduct training sessions, as well as play matches, could not play down the importance.

She said: “Scrum caps are becoming more important after the research into the long-term effects of concussion.

“It’s paramount we do what we can to protect the boys as they’ve got developing brains and they are adolescents.

“The bucket hats will be for the sun as we won’t be acclimatised to the temperatures they have in Jamaica!

“We’ll also have to invest in sun cream. Any manufacturer that wats to come forward would be fabulous.

“And the fact the headguards have been personalised adds that little bit more to the lads.

“They’ll also be having their own playing shirt for the tour which they’ll also be then able to keep for their own memorabilia.”

Rangers’ tour will see coaches Emmerson Jackman, Johnny Johnson, Craig Brindley and Paul Ashton lead the 19 players through the 10-night trip.

And the plane will have a distinctly Saddleworth feel as several families will also be on board having booked holidays to coincide.

But why Jamaica, a place which is costing a total of about £26,000 to travel to?

Well, seeing the island nation make its debut at the Rugby League World Cup in England in 2022, plus a connection through one-time Saddleworth player and former Jamaica international Junior Brandford, makes it easy to understand.

Jane added: “The inspiration came from Jamaica making their World Cup debut.

“Our idea was to come in at the grassroots with the children within schools, to be able to train with skills and leave them with equipment so they can keep going.

“They’ll have the essentials there. We’ve been fortunate enough to have our baggage allowance extended so we can take out rugby balls, cones and agility ladders and leave them there.

“As it’s such a big destination, some families are going along too but to pay for the insurance, accommodation for the players, transfers and other things, it’s costing about £26,000.

“We’ve managed to raise just over £20,000 through fundraising alone, we’ve had some successful events, our last one was a reggae night – which we started off with.

“But we’ve also had some sponsors come forward, so we’ll hopefully hit the target.”

