The EyeBrow House promises pampering again as lockdown restrictions are lifted

CORONAVIRUS rules and restrictions might be raising a few eyebrows up and down the country – but for one Uppermill-based beauty salon that is the key to their success.

Business has been booming for The EyeBrow House since they opened their doors at St Mary’s Gate, opposite Saints Café, in November 2018.

They closed on March 21 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but now are looking forward to welcoming back clients old and new as they reopen and resume all services.

The EyeBrow House offers the very best and latest in brands and techniques, specialising in brows, lashes, skin and nails.

Owner Nicola Rocks trained with one of the UK’s most familiar names in the industry, Karen Betts, and brings experience and professionalism to her luxurious and friendly salon.

And she is delighted to be able to open fully once more following almost six months of lockdown and restrictions and is looking forward to welcoming her team of nail technicians Dom and Jodie.

“We closed on March 21 and thought it was just going to be three weeks or so and I was even crying then. But it’s been almost six months,” Nicola said.

“My industry has probably been one of the hardest hit and one of the last to reopen fully. A lot of the girls I know have gone out of business so I’m really pleased we have survived.

“We are one of only a few in Uppermill who specialise in eyebrows so ever since opening we’ve been really busy.

“It’s a small salon but professional and friendly. A lot of our clients have become like extended family so it’s been hard not seeing them for six months.

“When we thought we could reopen in July, we got 240 clients booked in and or on a waiting list so then when the Government changed its mind, I had to ring them all!

“Then it happened again as we were meant reopen at the start of September but it got delayed again.

“We are really thankful to all our customers who have been very loyal and supportive.

“Lockdown has been really hard but it has been lovely to develop good relationships with other salons in similar situations.

“We are all in this together and trying to do our best so it’s nice to be supportive of each other. At least that’s one positive thing to come out of lockdown!”

The EyeBrow House opened again on September 8 and is already booked up for the next eight weeks, with just a few slots to squeeze people in.

They are fully licenced by Oldham Council, following strict health and safety guidance which has made it easier for them to reopen knowing they are ‘Covid safe’.

Getting back to business after nearly half a year was not quite the only reason Nicola was looking forward to lockdown being lifted.

“I’ve got four children under the age of eight,” she admitted, “and it’s been challenging at home!

“My work is not only my passion but also my place of tranquillity away from the busy hustle and bustle of home. I am so happy and thrilled to be back.”

• Find The Eyebrow House at St Mary’s Gate, Uppermill (opposite Saints Café). Treatments by appointment only.

Find out more online: facebook.com/theeyebrowhouse

