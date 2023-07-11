The Plant Centre blooms in new premises

LIKE all good plants, a Lees business has bloomed, blossomed and grown to new premises.

The Plant Centre now hopes to go to the next level after setting up in the St John’s Industrial Estate, on Elder Road.

Customers turned out to see what the new facility has to offer after demand meant it opened up.

But this is not instead of High Street-based LA Florist, this is as well as.

“I’ve got them both now,” said owner Laura Kelly. “We needed more space though. We had to expand and lots of people were asking us about doing plants, compost and other things they can’t get.

“This unit became available and I thought, ‘It’s near the road and it’s too big to just have as a storage unit. Let’s do something with it.’

“And because I get asked so much about the plant side, plus with having no room at the florist’s, I thought, ‘Let’s open a plant shop.’”

Laura spotted the market after seeing other plant shops open in other areas and if early days are anything to go by, The Plant Centre will be a success.

As well as bedding plants, the store sells hanging baskets, which have already proved popular, along with things like compost.

Staff will also deliver to anyone who phones the shop and speaks to a plant expert, who will guide customers who cannot travel there through their stock, with card payment over the phone possible.

They can also order specific plants in for customers who want that certain something.

New stock will be advertised weekly on their social media for people to contact them and reserve for collection and delivery.

And this will definitely not be a case of her being remote from her business, she lives nearby!

Laura added: “I opened LA Florist six years ago and thought we’d expand. We think there’s a market for it.

“Our first day of opening was ridiculously busy – the support from people was amazing.

“I got here an hour before our open day started and there were people already waiting in the car park!

“A lot of people have told me it’s what Lees needs as there’s nothing else like it.”

*THE Plant Centre, at Unit 2 St John’s Industrial Estate, Elder Road, Lees, is open from 9am until 5pm Tuesday to Friday and from 9am until 3pm on Saturday.

You can call on 0161 624 4955 or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089563046528 or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/the_plant_centre_lees/.

