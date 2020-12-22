The Shoe must go on! Theatre company’s festive production goes online

A SADDLEWORTH theatre company has deemed the show will go on despite the disappointment of audience lockout at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

The sell-out four-day run of the Elves and the Shoemaker was cancelled as Oldham’s place in Tier Three of coronavirus restrictions remains in place until December 30.

But Abey Bradbury and her Motley-Minded Cobblers theatre company weren’t prepared to let months of preparations go to waste.

So, the production has been filmed live on the Millgate stage and is now available to view online.

The show – an adaptation of a Brothers Grimm fairy tale and also starring Sophie Coward and Connor Simkins – is described as “suitable for kids, big kids and everyone in between.

“Full of music, madness and mischief – this is a show about friendship, bravery, and how even the smallest act of kindness can change someone’s life forever.”

The show is available to watch until Thursday, December 30, 2020. It is available to rent for a minimum of £1, however all donations will be gratefully received.

You can also download a free activity pack here.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

