The sound of Mac coming to Uppermill

FLEETWOOD BAC, the world’s first and best Fleetwood Mac tribute band, are returning to Uppermill for a hugely anticipated gig.

Endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself and the only Mac tribute to authentically replicate the classic Rumours line-up, they have received rave reviews from publications, fan sites, Stevie Nicks’ official website and ecstatic audiences wherever they have played, wowing audiences as far afield as Dubai, St Tropez, the Cayman Islands and Monte Carlo, and twice selling out the world-famous Minack Theatre in Cornwall.

Fleetwood Bac have also been rated by The Times newspaper as one of the UK’s top five tributes, alongside The Bootleg Beatles, Bjorn Again and the Counterfeit Stones.

Fans include original Mac bassist and biographer Bob Brunning, who joined the band several times on stage, and Peter Green’s official biographer Martin Celmins.

The sound, the look, the mystical atmosphere and on-stage chemistry are all portrayed with the passion and energy that got the seal of approval from ‘Big Daddy’ Mick and built up an excellent reputation amongst Mac fans through numerous tours, festival appearances, corporate events and TV and radio slots all over the UK and Europe.

The Fleetwood Bac show focuses on the Rumours era of the band (still the fifth biggest-selling album of all time).

It also features several songs from the Peter Green days plus some of Stevie’s biggest solo hits in either a theatrical two-hour show, including costume-changes and an acoustic section, or a one-hour greatest hits Show, specially tailored for corporate events.

Songs featured (all UK and US hit singles) include Dreams, Don’t Stop, Go Your Own Way, You Make Loving Fun, Tusk, Gypsy, Everywhere, Oh Well, Rhiannon, Little Lies, Black Magic Woman, Seven Wonders, Say You Love Me, Big Love, Oh Diane, Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, Albatross, Sara, Man Of The World, Hold Me, Green Manalishi, Need Your Love So Bad and The Chain.

Reviews include ‘Keep up the good work! Much luck,’ from Mick Fleetwood. ‘Loved the show, really enjoyed playing with you,’ from Bob Brunning and ‘Stevie looks fabulous… Lindsey’s act is well sussed… Mick is entertaining to watch throughout… Christine is unbelievably accurate… first-rate.,’ from Martin Celmins.

And they are bringing their brilliance to Uppermill’s Civic Hall on Saturday, September 2 with Fleetwood Bac – The Fleetwood Mac Show.

Tickets are available, priced £20 plus booking fee, and can be bought by clicking: http://bit.ly/3jmiVHS

