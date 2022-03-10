Theatre group shines at first showcase

AN evening of music, movement, script work and improvised sketches showed off the talents of the recently formed In My Shoes Theatre Group.

The inclusive group for young adults with learning disabilities was launched in September 2021 and held its first Family and Friends Showcase evening at Springhead Congregational Church in February.

They performed some of the work that they have created so far, including music and movement, script work and improvised sketches. The group was set up by Emily Skeldon, a drama facilitator who is extremely passionate about how drama can provide a platform and a voice to individuals and communities who would not usually get the opportunity to be heard.

She said: “During our sessions, we have explored a variety of scripts.

“We enjoy reading and performing extracts. A particular favourite was the pantomime script for ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

“I am so proud of all the participants how they have grown in confidence and their creativity and teamwork.

“We have had positive feedback from parents/careers about how much confidence has developed significantly.

“The group has gone from strength to strength and we are looking forward to new opportunities.

“During the spring, we will be having a creative skills term, including a theatre tour, guest creative practitioners, industry professionals, and skills masterclasses in theatre, creative writing, movement and art.”

The group always welcome new members – young adults aged 18-32 years who have disabilities both learning and physical.

They meet weekly on Tuesdays from 7pm-8.30pm at Springhead Congregational Church.

For more information email Emily at inmyshoestheatre@gmail.com or find them on Facebook: In My Shoes Theatre Group.

