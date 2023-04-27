Entertainment Featured

Thousands raised for Diggle Primary School from annual scarecrow trail

Gemma Carter April 27, 2023 No Comments

FROM the Spice Girls to Freddie Mercury, there were a host of rock stars lurking around Diggle for the annual scarecrow trail. 

The famous faces were creative and eye-catching entries for this year’s contest, which has raised thousands of pounds for the village school.

Impressive to see Dolly Parton in Diggle

A whopping £5,000 will now go to Diggle Primary to help fund projects and activities for the children.

The winners have been announced with votes gathered by both children and adults who enjoyed the event.

ADULTS’ VOTE

  1. Madchester
  2. The Spice Girls
  3. The Village People
  4. Freddie Mercury
  5. Mary Poppins (number 10)
  6. Nirvana – Nevermind

KIDS’ VOTE

  1. Miss Trunchbull
  2. Glastonbury
  3. Humpty Dumpty
  4. The Muppet Show
  5. Frozen
  6. Shrek

