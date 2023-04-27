Thousands raised for Diggle Primary School from annual scarecrow trail

FROM the Spice Girls to Freddie Mercury, there were a host of rock stars lurking around Diggle for the annual scarecrow trail.

The famous faces were creative and eye-catching entries for this year’s contest, which has raised thousands of pounds for the village school.

A whopping £5,000 will now go to Diggle Primary to help fund projects and activities for the children.

The winners have been announced with votes gathered by both children and adults who enjoyed the event.

ADULTS’ VOTE

Madchester The Spice Girls The Village People Freddie Mercury Mary Poppins (number 10) Nirvana – Nevermind

KIDS’ VOTE

Miss Trunchbull Glastonbury Humpty Dumpty The Muppet Show Frozen Shrek

