Three arrested after Oldham gunshots

THREE people have been arrested after gunshots were fired in the Clarksfield area of Oldham in the early hours of a morning.

No-one was injured in what is believed to be a targeted attack, which took place on Prince Edward Avenue at about 1am on Tuesday, May 7.

Now two men and a woman, all in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear after Greater Manchester Police officers traced them to Chester, where they were arrested in their car.

They remain in police custody for questioning and a vehicle has been seized, with a forensic examination is underway – GMP also say they are aware of a video that is circulating widely online.

Police say a safeguarding plan has been put in place to ensure those affected receive the very best care and support from the relevant agencies while work is ongoing to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Clare Harrison, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “This was a brazen attack against a family, filmed and plastered over social media.

“We do believe that this was targeted, with our suspects travelling from Birmingham and Cheshire and there is no risk to the wider public.

“We share the shock and concern of local residents who are understandably alarmed by this incident, but please be reassured that we have a robust patrol plan in place and additional officers in the area.

“If you have any concerns, or want to speak to them, please do not hesitate; they are there for you.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and I would like to remind people that they cannot take the law into their own hands.

“Regardless of where you live, if a crime is committed in Greater Manchester, we will use all resources available to track you down.”

