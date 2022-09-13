Three cheers in Dobcross for CAMRA awards

DOBCROSS Band and Social Club is raising a pint to celebrate being named Greater Manchester CAMRA’s Club of the Year for the first time.

The club, on Platt Lane, also won the Rochdale, Oldham and Bury (ROB) branch CAMRA Club of the Year for the fourth year in a row.

In recent years, the club moved away from a tie with a local brewery and now offers members a choice of four real ales from local and popular breweries.

And judges were impressed by the choice and quality of drinks on offer as well as the describing the club as “faultless with a friendly welcome and spotless throughout”.

They praised steward John Holden’s knowledge of real ale and were impressed with the range of activities from snooker and exercise classes to a book lending library.

And all admired the views from what is probably the best located bowling green in Greater Manchester.

CAMRA’s regional judging organiser Tony Evans said: “Our adjudicators are drawn from across the region, although the local branch is not involved in assessing its own nominee.

“They look for a strong commitment to the local community, and whether the venues are in tune with the wider aims of CAMRA.

“A friendly welcome and knowledgeable bar staff also feature highly in their assessments. But obviously the condition of cask beer is uppermost.

“Clubs have had to adopt to changing social and spending patterns. Dobcross Band and Social Club manages to open seven days a week and rewards its members with lower bar prices while welcoming all.”

John has been steward for almost 40 years at the club and his commitment has been recognised by members who named the recently-refurbished comfortable lounge in his honour.

He said: “We are very proud to have won the GM CAMRA Club of the Year award. The club that has won it for a good few years were very good and we knew they would take some beating.

“We never thought that when we changed to cask ales, we would end up winning awards!

“People come from all over just to visit our club – one man came from Wigan on the train and bus.

Long may it continue.

“We had a lot of support during the Covid-19 pandemic, including outside seating loaned from village community and that helped to keep the club going.

“Now I’m glad things are getting back to normal with functions and events taking place.”

John and club chairman Terry Lawless will be presented with the award on October 8 and Dobcross will compete with other regional winners for the national title in the autumn.

