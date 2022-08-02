Three is magic number for Mike after completing Mahdlo moorland challenge

A GREENFIELD man is enjoying a well-earned rest after completing the grueling Saddleworth 3 Peaks charity trek at the age of 76.

Mike Keighrey, who underwent major cancer surgery five years ago, joined more than 100 hardy souls, plus a number of four-legged companions, on the moor land challenge which raises funds of Mahdlo Youth Zone in Oldham.

The 15 miles event, starting and finishing at the Royal George, includes walking to the tops of Indian’s Head (also known as Wimberry Stones), Pots and Pans and Wharmton.

Even the start, involving a hike up Shadworth Lane, off Huddersfield Road, can quickly set pulses pounding.

“It was tough but I thoroughly enjoyed,” said dad of four Mike. “It was well organised and a great experience.

“It’s quite a challenge and coming down Wharmton was probably the worst bit because it was very steep.

“But I am glad I did it because I had a lot of people supporting and encouraging me.”

In doing so, Mike raised more than £1,000 for Mahdlo, with fellow walkers contributing to an overall total of £7,500.

“I have got four grown-up lads and I feel for kids these days,” he explained.

“Giving back has always been very important to me and Mahdlo is such a great charity. Young people deserve opportunities to flourish and be the best they can be. “

Keen golfer Mike, who celebrated his birthday on June 27, also walked in memory of his friend Stephen, who took part in the 3 Peaks of Saddleworth in 2017. Stephen died suddenly, aged 52, in 2021.

Claire Crossfield, fundraising manager at Mahdlo, said: “It’s people like Mike helping to raise money that funds the vital work we do with young people in Shaw, Chadderton, Saddleworth and across Oldham, 52 weeks a year.

“We had 130 people registered for the walk and have raised an incredible profit all of which will be used to provide opportunities for our members to be the best they can be.

“It was great to see so many people turn out and walk to support Oldham’s young people.”

Next year’s event will take place on July 1 when the original 3 Peaks of Saddleworth will once again return.

If any readers would like to raise funds, donate to support Mahdho’s work or get involved as a volunteer email fundraising@mahdloyz.org

Since opening in 2012, Mahdlo has provided opportunities and support for thousands of young people across the borough aged eight to 19 (up to 25 for those with a disability).

The charity gives Oldham’s youth the opportunity to participate in positive, exciting and constructive activities. Membership is £5 and entry 50p per session.

Visit their website www.mahdloyz.org for more information.

