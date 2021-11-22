Three new arrivals at Bromleys to continue recruitment drive

THREE new recruits are boosting law firm Bromleys as part of its ongoing expansion amid increasing demand for its services.

Associate solicitor Francesca Rigby has joined the Ashton-based practice to lead the private client and Court of Protection teams.

Francesca focuses on a range of private client matters, including wills, probate and lasting powers of attorney, Court of Protection work, trusts and elderly client administration.

As a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, she is recognised as an expert in the field of wills and probate. Her Bromleys colleague Sue Darlington is the only other STEP member based in Tameside.

Francesca, who has joined Bromleys from Harold Stock & Co in Stockport, is also the only solicitor in Tameside to be a fully accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly.

Meanwhile, Bromleys’ family team has been strengthened by the arrival of Danielle Higgins, who has joined as an assistant solicitor from Bridge Law Solicitors.

Danielle deals with all aspects of relationship breakdowns, including divorce and civil partnership dissolution, separation, financial matters upon separation, children matters and injunctions.

And Tasneem Rahman has joined as a paralegal in the Court of Protection team. She was previously at a Manchester city centre firm.

Bromleys has in recent months added staff to its care proceedings and children services, corporate and commercial and family teams amid increasing demand for its services.

Senior partner Mark Hirst said: “Francesca brings a wealth of expertise and experience.

“She is extremely driven and has an empathetic yet pragmatic approach which ensures she has the best interests of our clients in mind when acting on their behalf.

“Danielle and Tasneem are great additions to the family and Court of Protection teams respectively.

“We are continually looking to expand and have positioned ourselves well with our extensive benefits package and career pathway scheme to attract new talent to the practice.”

• Bromleys was established more than 175 years ago and provides comprehensive legal services to individuals and businesses.

For more information visit www.bromleys.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

