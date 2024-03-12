Three Racecourses Within Driving Distance from Saddleworth

ON the Lancashire-Yorkshire border, nestled in the picturesque countryside of Saddleworth, most sports fans aren’t truly blessed with a plethora of sporting options and there aren’t any notable teams in any of the top sports.

The closest football club is Oldham Athletic, a once proud Premier League club that now languishes in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

The Latics had long been a football league mainstay throughout their century-plus-long existence.

They competed in the first-ever Premier League season back in 1992/93 and even managed to avoid relegation. The following year however they did suffer the drop and it has been a downward spiral ever since. In 1997 they were relegated to the third tier, and after 21 years in League One, they then dropped down to the fourth tier. Finally, in 2023, they were relegated to non-league for the first time in their history.

As such, it will come as no surprise then that Saddleworth sports enthusiasts have to take a look further afield if they are hoping to catch the best sporting action. Horse racing is no different and there is a selection of top-notch racecourses within reach, though, so let’s take an in-depth look at the three closest. Pontefract Racecourse

The bookies come out in force for the Gold Cup, providing Cheltenham non-runner no-bet promotions and a wealth of other opportunities for punters to get the most value for their hard-earned cash. This year, the massive Gloucester showdown takes place between the 12th and 15th of March, and excitement is reaching a fever pitch. While Pontefract doesn’t have the same blockbuster appeal as Cheltenham Festival, the racecourse should appeal to those located in Saddleworth. Just an hour’s drive away, the track offers a rich source of racing news, results, and fixtures.

Known for its friendly Yorkshire welcome, the course hosts 16 race meetings each year, including special events like the season opener on April 2nd, Family Sundays, and the glamorous Ladies Day. The racecourse features a unique left-handed, undulating oval course with a brief home straight of just two furlongs, offering an engaging challenge to both horses and jockeys. With a capacity of over 19,000 spectators, it’s a popular destination for racing enthusiasts, providing them with exciting and memorable experiences.

York Racecourse

A little further afield, but worth the journey, is the renowned York Racecourse. This is one of Yorkshire’s premier tracks and was voted the best racecourse in England and Wales by the Racegoers Club. The course has preserved its historical charm whilst benefiting from extensive redevelopment, including the award-winning Ebor Stand. Its marquee meeting is the world-famous Ebor Festival held in August. The festival’s highlight is the Ebor Handicap, the richest flat handicap in Europe, attracting high-class thoroughbreds from around the world.

Catterick Racecourse

Catterick Racecourse, another Yorkshire gem, is known for its intimate and friendly atmosphere. This course has been a fixture in the racing calendar since the mid-17th century. Recently, Catterick has undergone a significant redevelopment, including a new Parade Ring and Winners Enclosure. The marquee meeting at Catterick is the North Yorkshire Grand National held in January. This demanding race over 3 miles and 6 furlongs tests the stamina of the best-staying chasers.

