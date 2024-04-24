Three Ways To Sell Property In Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH and its surrounding areas are currently experiencing the same property issues as the rest of the UK.

Lending is down due to high-interest rates, meaning fewer homes are being sold. Even demand for rentals has not buoyed the market, with average prices down 2% on last year. Yet it is not all doom and gloom.

If you are looking to sell properties it is still more than viable and a few options are available to you. Below, we discuss the options available to sellers in Saddleworth.

Estate Agent

The first thing to do when selling a house is to consider your goal. Are you looking for a quick and easy sale? Or are you willing to wait and get the best offer possible? All of this can dictate how you should sell your property in Saddleworth.

Estate agents have several advantages and are the best option if you want to get the highest price possible. They know the market, so will be able to give honest answers on how much you can expect and how long the home will take to sell. Their advice can be invaluable. Not only this, but they will have direct access to people looking to buy and may be able to match you up with potential offers quickly.

However, a downside to an estate agent is the fees. Despite this, many people find the expertise they bring to the table is well worth the expenditure, particularly for first-time sellers.

Property Buying Websites

Property-buying websites are a modern version of the companies that buy homes quickly for cash. Usually, these companies buy them at a reduced price so they can renovate them, then quickly sell them for a profit. However, this does mean that you often get a lower offer than one you would get from a traditional sale.

The advantages are numerous. Firstly, you don’t have to wait for buyers to approach you or your agent. Secondly, all the paperwork is usually in place which means you don’t have the arduous paper trail and signing off you would go through with other buyers. Lastly, you get security in the sale. Without a chain, fewer things can go wrong so once you have an offer, it is likely to stand.

All this can be useful in situations in which you need a fast, no-hassle sale, perhaps if you are going through a divorce and selling your house or have inherited one after a bereavement. Many allow you to choose a completion date and can even have the funds to you in as little as three days.

Auction

Another option is to send the property to an auction. It can be another method with a quick process, but it suits a certain type of sale. Auctions are recommended if you need a quick sale but want to try and get a higher price. They are also good if there are structural issues that could put off other buyers.

The disadvantage is you will incur fees. If you don’t have a reserve, you may also get a lot less for the property than you wish at auction.

There are other options, but these are the most used in today’s market. Make sure you get advice from an expert and understand your goals. Using one of the methods, you should be able to sell your Saddleworth property and be happy with the sale.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

