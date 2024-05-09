Time for a change at Tanner’s

A HISTORIC Saddleworth mill may change into accommodation for people over 55 in its latest adaptation.

The original building at Waterside Mill, home to Tanner Business Centre, will have its fourth floor reinstated almost 60 years after it was destroyed by fire.

And everything, including the areas around it, will be ‘high spec.’

In a statement to Saddleworth Independent ahead of submitting a formal planning application, the site’s owners detailed what may happen – and why they feel it should.

They said: “Waterside Mills in Greenfield has had to adapt to change several times over the last century, from mule spinning to tyre cord weaving and dental floss to business centre and now its final evolution to an ‘over 55s’ development.

“We are proposing to convert the original mill building into high spec flats – with the addition of the fourth floor, which was destroyed by fire in 1966 – along with new houses built on the remaining area of the current site with a variety of complementary commercial properties.

“The site will include attractive landscaping, plentiful parking and featured recreational space.

“Over the last 20 years, the company has restyled itself as a local business centre. Sadly, the buildings have now come to the end of their economic life and extensive viability studies show that the current business can no longer be sustained in its current form.

“It has been decided therefore to submit plans in the coming weeks, plans that will incorporate a mixture of domestic and commercial property.

“While respecting the heritage of this site, we are endeavouring to provide Waterside Mills and its surrounding land within the brownfield boundaries a new lease of life, following guidelines within the ‘Oldham Mill Strategy’ report and securing the surrounding green belt land to remain undeveloped.”

