Timings for the Christmas Eve tractor run through Saddleworth

AN EYE-CATCHING trail of tractors of all colours, sizes and covered in festive decorations will take part in a charity event on Christmas Eve.

The popular annual run, organised by Saddleworth Tractor Group will pass through Saddleworth’s villages, raising money for Oldham Roundthorn Salvation Army and Oldham Foodbank.

A spokesperson for the group said: “I think you will all agree these are more than worthy causes and both are crucial to our community.

“Lots of behind-the-scenes activities and preparations are already in motion to ensure this Christmas Eve is going to be extra spectacular and magical.

“See you all on the big day, get your waving arms in training.”

The run starts at 4.30pm at Albion Farm, heads through Delph at around 4.40pm, onto Dobcross Square for 4.55pm, and to Diggle for 5.05pm.

Then it’s on to Uppermill at around 5.20pm, up to the Royal George at 5.35pm, followed by the King Bill at 5.50pm, back to Uppermill at 6pm, Delph Station at 6.15pm and then finishing at Albion Farm.

Please note, all timings are approximate.

Find out more about Saddleworth Tractor Group and their events on their website https://saddleworthtractorgroup.com or Facebook page.

