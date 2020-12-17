Top musicians and Saddleworth School pupils star in special Christmas Concert video

SOME of the country’s finest musicians star alongside pupils from Saddleworth School in a special online Christmas Concert 2020.

Saddleworth School’s annual events including festive assemblies, carol service and Christmas Concert have all been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But determined to still bring some festive cheer to the community, the school’s Leader of Music Garrath Beckwith decided to create the unique video.

He explained: “Obviously due to the current climate it is not possible for Saddleworth School to celebrate Christmas in the usual way.

“However, I have been able to call upon some close friends who happen to be wonderful professional musicians to create a Saddleworth School online Christmas Concert for 2020.

“This special video performance includes performances from some of the country’s finest musicians, who regularly perform and record with the Philharmonia, the Orchestra of English National Opera, the Brigantes, Flat Cap Brass, the Band of the Grenadier Guards, Austonley Brass, the Brighouse & Rastrick Band, the Hallé, the BBC Philharmonic, Opera North and numerous West End and touring shows.

“Also included on the bill is a special performance by award-winning trombone quartet Bones Apart, one of the UK’s finest brass groups.

“It wouldn’t be a Saddleworth School concert without performances from a selection of solo items from our very talented young musicians.

“This year is no different and a number of our young musicians have gone above and beyond to record their solo contributions for this pre-record festive extravaganza.

“Former Saddleworth School musician Cloe has also created a special video performance for this Christmas project.

“There is something for everyone – and best of all the concert is absolutely FREE! I really hope people enjoy it and have a wonderful Merry Christmas.”

The Saddleworth School Christmas Concert 2020 can be accessed for free on YouTube.

