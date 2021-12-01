Top order as Oliver wins merit

A YOUNGSTER from Springhead has won the Halifax and Huddersfield Union of Golf Clubs’ junior order of merit.

Oliver Chapman, 10, was the clear victor of the Under-12s section, even though he only took part in seven of the 12 events staged throughout the season. He claimed two victories.

And the junior order of merit, which concluded at Crossland Heath, involved players from the 23 clubs which form the union.

Oliver, a pupil at St Anne’s CE Lydgate Primary who has been playing golf since the age of five, also competed in two Northern Junior Golf Tour events.

It was a measure of the consistency shown by Oliver, whose handicap is 25, that in the nine competitions he took part in, the lowest finish was seventh place.

The junior order of merit splits into two sections, U12s who play nine-hole competitions, and 12-18 who play a full round.

