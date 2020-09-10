Touch and go with rain – your Saddleworth weather snapshot

Jon Baylis gives a weather forecast for Saddleworth for the next few days…

SUMMER is out of here and it was a wet one with above average rainfall and slightly below average temperatures.

It seems we used up the dry and warm conditions when we were in lockdown in late-Spring, which turned out to be our best spell of summery weather.

Thursday (September 10): A dry day across the region with some bright or sunny spells. Light winds and still feeling pleasant in any sunshine. Max 15°C.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with the breeze increasing. Max 15°C.

Weekend: Touch and go with rain hopefully staying away then warmer.

Saturday: Another cloudy day with a risk of rain creeping down from the northwest. At this stage it looks to remain dry with some bright spells. Cloud thickening later. Just perhaps thick enough for some localised drizzle. Breezy. Max 16°C.

Sunday: Warmer with sunny spells breaking out as the day progresses. Dry. Max 19°C

Outlook: Sunny spells and quite warm at first then slowly cloudier with risk of rain as temperatures cool. No sign of a late-Summer heatwave (away from the SE of the UK) or early-Autumn cold snap.

Thanks for reading, Jon.

