Tour of Britain returns to Saddleworth

THE world-renowned Tour of Britain cycling race is coming to Saddleworth.

The eight-day event (September 3-10) is widely regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious cycling races.

Elite cyclists, including World, Olympic and Tour de France stars will race through various Saddleworth villages on Sunday, September 3 as part of the opening stage.

This will be the first time since 2019 the city region has been part of the route with Greater Manchester hosting stage one-or the “Grand Départ” of the UK’s biggest professional cycle race.

The event attracts a roadside audience of more than 1.5 million spectators across the country.

Oldham will undoubtedly be one of the highlights on the Altrincham-to-Manchester route, with its steep hills, winding roads and frequently high winds.

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to show support of the event and cheer on the cyclists as they veer through the borough. Riders are expected to enter Saddleworth at approximately 12:15pm.

While spectators are being encouraged to join in the action by watching for free from the roadside, ITV4 will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of each stage, and nightly highlights show, allowing fans in the UK to watch wherever they are. The race will also be shown in over 150 countries worldwide.

Follow the Tour of Britain on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or via the event’s official website at tourofbritain.co.uk

A number of road closures will be in place while the race passes through the area:

Huddersfield Road B6175, Greenfield – From the Tameside borough boundary situated at its junction with Shadworth Close, to its junction with Manchester Road A635

Well-i-Hole Road B6175, Greenfield – Both sides. Its entire length from its junction with Manchester Road A635, to Shaw Hall Bank Road

Shaw Hall Bank Road A6052, Greenfield – Both sides. Its entire length from Well-i-Hole Road to its junction with Oldham Road A670

Dobcross New Road A6052 – Both sides. Its entire length from its junction with High Street Uppermill and Wool Road A670 to its junction with Delph New Road A6052 and Woods Lane

Delph New Road A6052 – Both sides. Its entire length from its junction with Woods Lane and Dobcross New Road to its junction with Oldham Road Delph A62

The Sound A6052, Delph – Both sides. Its entire length from its junction with Huddersfield Road A62 to The Sound

Millgate A6052, Delph – Both sides. Its entire length from The Sound A6052 to its junction with Grains Road B6197

Grains Road B6197, Delph – Both sides. Its entire length from its junction with Millgate and King Street A6052 Delph to its junction with Ripponden Road A672.

