Tour of Britain women’s race route revealed

By Nick Jackson – Local Democracy Reporter

THE FINAL route for the 2024 Tour of Britain Women’s cycle race has been revealed as Greater Manchester gears up to host stage four of the major international stage race on Sunday, June 9.

Named as the first-ever European Capital of Cycling, Greater Manchester will welcome some of the biggest names in female cycling as they go head-to-head over 99km and 1,615m in height before the winner of the inaugural Tour of Britain Women is crowned.

The cycle stars will depart at 11.15am from the National Cycling Centre in Manchester and conclude at Leigh Sports Village with riders expected to cross the finish line at about 2.06pm.

The anticlockwise route will cross the Ashton Canal, heading northeast to Oldham before riders will first the first ‘queen of the mountains’ segment of the day.

At 2.72km long with an average gradient of 5.5 per cent, the Delph to Grains Bar climb features 23km into the route and lies among the Pennines.

The rolling route will take in the towns of Shaw and Rochdale with riders facing a fast descent through Edenfield before taking on the short but formidable Ramsbottom Rake.

At just 0.97km in length, but averaging a 9.9pc gradient, the climb known locally as ‘The Rake’ is where the final queen of the mountain points of the competition will be collected.

The peloton will pass the picturesque Wayoh and Entwistle Reservoirs in Edgworth before facing a series of ‘punchy ‘ickers’ from Dimple.

The day’s intermediate sprint segment is along Lee Lane in Horwich with 24km of the race remaining.

A fast, flat run into Leigh will set the stage for what is expected to be a spectacular finish to the race where spectators will see the overall winner crowned.

Tour of Britain race director Rod Ellingworth said: “I am incredibly proud of the collective efforts of everyone involved to allow us to be in a position where we can announce the fourth and final route of the Tour of Britain Women.

“Stage four is set to be another incredibly tough stage, with a series of challenging climbs, beautiful scenery and visual reminders of the area’s industrial heritage where spectators will witness the very best of women’s road racing in action.”

Prior to the final Greater Manchester section of the race, Stage 1 takes place on Thursday June 6 from Welshpool to Llandudno; Stage 2 on Friday June 7 is at Wrexham and Stage 3 on Saturday June 8 is at Warrington.

