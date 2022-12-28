Tractor run through Saddleworth raises four-figure sum for charity

TRACTOR owners turned festive fundraisers as a run through Saddleworth on Christmas Eve saw a four-figure sum given to charity.

Decorations joined the usual lights as the vehicles paraded through the villages – visiting Dobcross Square, Delph’s King Street, Delph, Uppermill High Street, and The Royal George and The Clarence in Greenfield before returning to The Diggle Hotel.

And even though a final figure will not be announced by the Saddleworth Tractor Group until New Year’s Eve, already more than £1,600 has been raised for The Salvation Army.

At last count, the total stood at £1,653.40 – but it was still going up.

The sight of a long line of farm vehicles – many fitted out with lights and decorations and one pulling a sleigh – provided a great sight on Saddleworth’s streets as people got ready for Christmas.

And many lined the pavements to watch them come through as the clock ticked down to December 25.

