Tractor run to raise money for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

SADDLEWORTH is no stranger to a tractor run – and tractors of all models, sizes and colours will soon be making a poignant journey in memory of three local people.

The Saddleworth Old Skool Tractors group is once again raising funds for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The tractor run on Sunday, September 7, will be in memory of Steve Alderson, Anthony Larkin and Billy Buckley.

The tractors will arrive at the hospice, on Turf Lane in Royton, from 9am on the day and leave at 10am, before finishing at The Diggle Hotel at 1pm.

The cost per vehicle is £15 in cash – which includes free pie on return to the hotel, where there will be fun family-friendly activities as well as a raffle.

The route the tractors will take is still to be confirmed.

Anyone who can’t make it on the day but would still like to donate to Dr Kershaw’s can do so via this JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/susan-hollingworth-4

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses across Oldham.