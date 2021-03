DRAMA disrupted a peaceful Saddleworth village as a large lorry became stuck and ground the area to a halt in the early hours of today.

The articulated HGV was attempting to enter Delph from Grains Road onto King Street at approximately 4am. Police cordoned off the area.

Emergency and recovery services have now cleared the road to allow traffic through.

Images by Julie Murgatroyd via Saddleworth Captured

