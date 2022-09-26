‘Tree-mendous’ job at Dawson’s Field

A NEW ‘city of trees’ is flourishing at a popular community site in Scouthead thanks to the work of village volunteers.

Austerlands and Scouthead Village Association funded more than 100 trees which were planted around the perimeter at Dawson’s Field by Paul Sykes, Geoff Fielding and Cllr Rob Knotts, helped by their wives Joan, Rosanne and Lesley.

Another 300 trees have been secured from City of Trees, an initiative to deliver a green recovery and tackle the climate emergency by working with communities, organisations, and businesses.

Geoff has arranged for a further 100 trees to be supplied from I Dig Trees and which will be planted later in the year.

Paul explained: “We went to a talk at Lydgate given by Nik Anderson, Oldham Council’s Senior Arboricultural and Countryside Officer, about trees and he passed on our details to City of Trees.

“They did a pre-site visit to check what we needed and were very thorough.

“We’ve got a variety of saplings, and some bigger ones as well, that are natural to this country and won’t grow too big.”

Cllr Knotts added: “We approached the Whit Friday band contest committee who use this field so we could get their full approval on where the trees were planted and they were very helpful.”



Restoration work has also been carried out on one of the boundary walls of Dawson’s Field, where stones have been falling off onto the pavement on Higher Turf Lane.

During this year’s Whit Friday Band Contest, part of the wall collapsed under the feet of a young boy, who luckily jumped clear and suffered no injuries.

The community group raised concerns to Oldham Council and the wall has been repaired.

Cllr Knotts said: “The contractors have done an excellent job and the wall looks great. Also they did an excellent job in clearing up after the work was complete.”

Dawson’s Field is well used by dog walkers, families and children as well as playing host to community events such as Whit Friday, summer fairs and a recent Jubilee party.

Community volunteers tend the flowerbeds and planters, and have funded the benches and football nets, while Saddleworth Parish Council cuts the grass.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

