Tributes paid after death of ‘catalyst and pioneer’ Richard Darlington

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Saddleworth parish councillor who helped found Mossley’s Emmaus charity, Richard Darlington.

Described as a ‘catalyst and pioneer’ as well as a ‘champion,’ the 90-year-old passed away at his home in Devon.

He maintained his sense of humour until the end, with son Martin saying about Father’s Day pictures: “I’m very proud that he’s applying Eric Idle’s most profound advice and looking on the bright side. By pulling daft faces. Hey, it made us chuckle.”

And the former Grotton resident, who served on the Parish Council until May 2021, made his mark on the area – not least helping it generate electricity for the National Grid.

Richard also told Saddleworth Independent he believed he installed the first solar panels in Saddleworth, if not across the Oldham borough.

After his death, chair of Emmaus Mossley Andrew Kilburn told how Saddleworth saw the first shoots of what is now at Longlands Mill down the road after helping set up Emmaus’ first UK community in Cambridge.

He said: “Richard and his wife Elizabeth then moved to Oldham in 1994 and in 1995 he gave a series of talks about housing and homelessness to members of his local church, St Anne’s Lydgate.

“Over a relatively short period of time, Richard successfully sold and marketed that vision and brought together a group of skilled and dedicated volunteers capable of making it happen.

“The search for premises began in earnest and 28 potential buildings were viewed across Greater Manchester.

“Longlands Mill in Mossley was an attractive option but it was beyond any budget available. Meetings with residents and local councillors were held and planning approval was obtained on January 31, 1996.

“Other buyers failed to complete a deal and when Iain Mackechnie-Jarvis of Emmaus UK was offered a grant by the Tudor Trust for an Emmaus project in the north, the purchase was back on.

“The deal was completed in August 1996.

“His contribution has been immense and we will continue to work to achieve the dreams and vision that Richard had all those years ago.

“On behalf of everyone at Emmaus Mossley, we send our sincere condolences to Richard’s family, friends and all who knew him.

“We have no doubt that without Richard, there would have been no Emmaus Mossley.”

Richard had worked in Skelmersdale, Kenya, Derby and Cambridge before moving to the Saddleworth area.

It was at Derby he first became interested in increasing levels of public participation in housing issues.

That developed further when he moved to Cambridge in 1972, where he spent 10 years working on private sector properties in General Improvement Areas.

He subsequently moved to the housing department and took responsibility for housing aid and advice services.

It was in that job that he realised that nothing was being provided for the single homeless.

Richard received an Emmaus Founders’ Medal in 2021 and there is permanent recognition in the form of a green plaque was unveiled at Longlands Mill by Terry Waite to celebrate Richard’s enormous contribution to the cause’s community.

