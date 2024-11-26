Tributes paid after death of Reclamation Room’s Emma Givvons

TRIBUTES are pouring in after the death of popular café owner Emma Givvons, the founder and ‘heart and soul’ of Reclamation Room in Uppermill.

Emma, 53, opened the café on Lee Street in 2015, creating a vibrant space where people can meet up, work remotely and enjoy homemade sweet and savoury delights.

The Reclamation Room team confirmed her passing in a tribute on their Facebook page ‘In Loving Memory of Emma’.

They said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Emma, the heart and soul of Reclamation Room.

“She built this space not as just a café but as a warm and welcoming home for all who entered.

“To honour Emma and allow our team and community to pay their respects, Reclamation Room will be closed on Friday, December 6 for her funeral.

“Emma was a visionary, a kind spirit and a friend to so many in our community. Through her, Reclamation Room became a place where memories were made, laughter was shared and hearts of nourished.

“The café will remain open as a testament to her, but there may be some changes in the coming weeks as we navigate this time together.

“Thank you for being part of the Reclamation Room family and for sharing in the love and light Emma brought into the world.”

