Tributes paid following sad death of Oldham’s Mayoress

TRIBUTES have been paid to Oldham’s Mayoress, who has sadly died at the age of 45.

Afsheen Chauhan passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 27 following a battle with cancer.

She leaves behind her husband Zahid, the Mayor of Oldham, and their three children.

As a mark of respect, Oldham Council is flying The Borough Flag at half-mast at Oldham Civic Centre until sunset on the day of the funeral.

Harry Catherall, the authority’s chief executive, said: “We are incredibly sorry to hear the news about the Mayoress, Afsheen.

“While Afsheen took ill early on in Cllr Chauhan’s time as Mayor, she bravely continued to support him in his role until the end – a true reflection of her kind and dedicated character.

“Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the Mayor and his three children at this very difficult time, and they are all in our thoughts.”

Councillor Arooj Shah, leader of Oldham Council, added: “I’m really saddened to hear of the passing of my much-loved family friend of many years, Afsheen.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Zahid and their dear children at this difficult time.”

Cllr Chauhan has, on behalf of his family, thanked people for their widespread support during the Mayoress’ illness, particularly local residents and his political colleagues from across the chamber.

If you would like to send a formal message of condolence to the Mayor and his family, please contact the Mayor’s Office at Mayors.Office@oldham.gov.uk.

