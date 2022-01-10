Tributes paid to five-year-old Dylan who died in Oldham

THE family of five-year-old Dylan Scanlon who died in Oldham on New Year’s Eve have paid tribute to him

Dylan’s dad said: “Dylan was my best mate.

“He was a happy, funny and cheeky little boy, who was full of excitement – especially about doing new things.

“Dylan loved going to school, playing with his friends and dogs and going for drives with me to parks and lakes. He loved being at the lake but not walking around it – he was there for the ice cream, a ride on daddy’s shoulders and a McDonald’s on the way home. His favourite times of year were Christmas and his birthday – he knew he’d be spoiled.

“I’ve been looking through memories on my phone – videos of him crawling and learning how to walk. I will always remember his face when I got home from work – he was always happy to see me and I loved spending any time with him that I could.

“Dylan will be sadly missed by all family and friends, especially his brother, who he loved and absolutely adored. I loved watching them playing with each other, looking after each other and just doing what brothers do.

“On behalf of my family, I ask people to respect our privacy.”

At around 6.20pm on Friday 31 December 2021, police were called by the ambulance service responding to an incident at a property on Elm Road in the Limeside area. Dylan Scanlon, aged five, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding and the cause of his death is ongoing. A woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 1995 quoting 2284 31/12/21. Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

