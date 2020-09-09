Trio of pubs reopen after coronavirus related closures

TWO Saddleworth pubs forced to close after staff tested positive for Covid-19 have reopened.

A third – The Granby – has also welcomed back customers after ordered to shut by Oldham Council for “flouting coronavirus restrictions.”

Marstons-owned The Kingfisher on Chew Valley Road in Greenfield called temporary time on Sunday August 30 but reopened on Thursday September 3.

It explained: “We identified a positive case of coronavirus with a member of staff. The staff who have been in contact are now being tested.

“We will be closing the pub to carry out a full deep clean on the premises in accordance with guidance and in the interest of staff and guest safety.”

The pub then confirmed: “Following negative coronavirus tests on the rest of the team, the environmental health officer confirmed we are clear to re-open.

“Thank you for your understanding over the last few days and we look forward to welcoming you back.”

The JW Lees-owned Royal George on Manchester Road, Greenfield shut on August 17 after a member of the front of house team tested positive.

The pub added: “We are following all the government guidelines regarding test and trace, and even though we are confident that the pub was not the source of the infection it is now being given specialist anti-viral cleaning just to be completely sure.”

Staff, however, were pulling pints again from Saturday, August 29 while also receiving a five-star food hygiene rating.

The Granby on High Street Uppermill closed on August 20 for a series of virus regulation breaches.

The local authority said: “These include: people drinking inside when all licensed premises were legally closed by the government; repeated incidents of the premises being over capacity and no social distancing in place; more than 100 youths drinking outside the pub.

“The authorities have also made repeated efforts to work and engage with the licensee, but these have been ignored.”

Initially scheduled to remain locked down until September 4 drinks were served again on Friday August 28.

An OMBC spokesperson said: “Officers at Oldham Council carried out a review of the direction after seven days of enforcement as required by the legislation.

“A revised risk assessment was submitted by Enterprise Inns on behalf of the licensee and this was taken into account as part of the review.

“As a result of this review the decision was made to revoke the direction to close and replace it with detailed restrictions to restrict entry to the premise which have been agreed with the licensee.

“Along with GMP, we will continue to monitor for compliance.”

