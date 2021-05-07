True Grit Peak practice makes perfect for climber Graham

CHEW Valley and Dovestone have never been as popular as day trip destination for thousands of visitors.

The scenic area holds different attractions for different types of people and in Graham Hoey’s case the more challenging the better.

Climbing the gritstone peaks and crags of the Peak District is Graham’s specialist subject. So too is writing about them.

Now, he’s put together more than 2,000 classic routes covering the entire national park including climbs in Saddleworth and Tameside.

His latest guide is entitled Peak District Gritstone and split into three sections: Eastern Gritstone, extending from Wharncliffe Crags down to Black Rocks; Staffordshire Gritstone, including the Roaches-and Moorland Gritstone from Chew Valley to Kinder.

Each crag features detailed access and approach information, including GPS coordinates for parking and crag grid references together with conditions information and local knowledge.

Graham, who lives in Derbyshire, has been an active grit climber for nearly half a century. He was a member of the British Mountaineering Council’s guidebook committee for nearly 20 years and since 1979 has been a major contributor to the iconic Peak District climbing guidebook series.

In his forward to the impressive book Graham writes: “When I first started climbing there was no internet and magazines were rare.

“I would spend hours reading guidebooks, planning my trips to the crags, getting excited… and scared!

“I hope this guidebook will inspire you to get out on the grit and to have as much fun as I have had over the past 48 years.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

