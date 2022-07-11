Trying to spend pennies on public loos conversion hits snag

OLDHAM Council’s building conservation officer has refused to back amended plans to convert a derelict Saddleworth toilet block into a new café.

Fields in Trust (FiT), the guardians of parks and green spaces across the UK, have removed objections to revised proposals on behalf of Grandpa Greene’s for the public conveniences at King George V playing fields, Uppermill.

Additionally, planning consultant Mark Jones recently submitted an open space statement in support of the controversial application.

But the local authority’s BCO Paula Stebbings – for a second time and as an official consultee – has confirmed she doesn’t back the proposals.

In a statement for case officer Sophie Leech, uploaded on Oldham Council’s planning portal, she said: “I have looked at the amended plans and further information submitted and consider the redesign to be a much more positive approach.

“However, my main concern is still the overall size of the scheme encroaching into the historic public park.

“It is acknowledged the scheme has been reduced in size and the external decking has been removed.

“Further the applicant has stated a smaller scheme would be unviable however evidence to support this is still outstanding.

“As concluded in my previous comments, it is considered that justification has not been provided to prove that a much more modest scheme, that also provides many of the identified public benefits, could not be achieved.

“Until this further information is submitted that clearly concludes the proposed additional footprint is needed to allow for the existing building to be reused, I cannot support the application.”

Fields in Trust agreed Oldham Council’s initial request to change the toilet block – closed in 2018 – into a café in October 2021.

But when expanded “materially different” plans for the site became public FiT withdrew their consent pending more information.

Since then, FiT said: “The Fields in Trust Land and Planning Committee considered a revised Field Change Request for King George V Park Uppermill – in line with our published process.

“The Trustees have agreed to the proposals to extend the current building on the Recreation Ground for use as a café with two toilets, and grant of a lease to Grandpa Greene’s Luxury Ice Cream Ltd.

“The request has been approved in principle, on the same conditions as the original application, which require planning permission to be obtained for the development and a copy of that provided to Fields in Trust for review, an overview of any Lease on the premises, and a written undertaking from Oldham Borough Council that the rent from the lease will be reinvested into maintenance and improvements to the remainder of the recreation ground.

“Overall, we feel a positive solution has been reached with initial concerns from some residents addressed through a revised proposal which will add additional toilet and café facilities to a well-used green space and ensure future maintenance and improvements can be resourced.”

In his report, Mr Jones said: “In terms of the proposal, it will result in the loss of a small amount of open space 52 sq metres but the benefits of the use, outside seating area and public toilet are considered to comply with Policy 23(d) of the DMP (Development Management Policy) where the proposals comprise of a small-scale development which is ancillary or complimentary to the open space function of the site and the quality of the site is maintained.

“All rent from the café will be used to maintain and improve the park.

“This could include a range of improvements such as upgraded seating, improvements to the play area, landscaping as well as general park management.

“There are therefore substantial benefits the development brings to the community.”

The Independent understands that an eventual decision will be taken by Oldham Council’s planning committee rather than an officer’s decision.

