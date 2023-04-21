Turn back the clock with Dobcross Silver Band & The Bailey Dolls

Step back in time with Dobcross Silver Band and The Bailey Dolls as bring a very special concert to Millgate Arts Threate in Delph on Sunday, April 23.

The World famous Dobcross Silver Band was established in 1875 and proudly represents our neighbouring village of Dobcross in the Saddleworth area of Oldham.

The Band has enjoyed success at the highest level of brass banding throughout its 148 year history and recently became 4TH Section National Champions at the National Finals earlier this year.

The Bailey Dolls are a London-based vintage vocal trio who adore intricate harmonies, swinging rhythms, old-fashioned humour and rip-roaring entertainment and familiar faces to Saddleworth at the annual Yanks! Weekend.

Their celebrated collaborations with Dobcross Silver Band make for a truly uplifting and entertaining afternoon of music and laughter.

Singing an ever expanding repertoire from The Andrews Sisters, The Boswell Sisters, Glen Miller and many more, the Bailey Dolls look forward to getting your toes tapping to classic nostalgic tunes and the girls are just thrilled to be teaming up with once again with their favourite Musical Director, “Jay-Jay“!

https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/dobcrosssilverband/

Sunday, April 23, 3.00-5.00pm, Millgate Arts Centre, Delph

