Turn Oldham Orange for Maggie’s milestone

CANCER charity Maggie’s Oldham is on the lookout for schools, colleges, and companies to Go Outrageously Orange and fundraise in June to help celebrate their fifth birthday.

Since opening the doors of the Sir Norman Stoller Building in June 2017, Maggie’s Oldham has welcomed 36,000 visits from people with cancer and their families and friends.

The expert team focuses on things like help with stress and depression, managing side-effects, family support, helping with money worries and bereavement support, which is all made possible by donations.

N Brown Thorp Primary School North Ainley Solicitors

So why not wear orange on June 10 , or any date in June that works for you, and raise money to help people with cancer?

Trish Morgan, Centre Head at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “We want to turn Oldham orange in June to celebrate our fifth birthday in style.

“We’ve loved seeing all the photos of people taking part from the last couple of years, and we want this year to be bigger and better than ever.”

Call Laura and Tom on 0161 989 0550 or email oldhamfundraising@maggies.org to get started.

For further information about Maggie’s Oldham visit www.maggies.org/oldham or find them on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

